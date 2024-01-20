Watch Now
Ominous sign inside car window leads to a barricade situation in Cockeysville

Posted at 3:32 PM, Jan 20, 2024
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a barricade situation near the entrance of the NCR Trail Saturday.

Around 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the Paper Mill entrance to the NCR Trail for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a sign in the car window that stated, “Please don’t look inside; call police.”

The officers then set up a perimeter and requested members from our crisis negotiation team and tactical unit, according to the police.

Motorists can expect possible road closures in the area.

This story is still developing.

