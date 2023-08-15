Oliver Recreation Center closed due to safety concerns, officials say

Access to the Oliver Building has been restricted until further notice, an official told WMAR.

The center, located on 1400 East Federal Street, is restricted to only city and city authorized personnel.

They say the decision came after an initial routine building assessment revealed safety issues that required immediate attention.

Since the closing, officials say they have taken swift action to support the building occupants with any relocation services as they await the results of the final comprehensive assessments of the building.

Updates on the status of the building will be shared with any stakeholders as information becomes available.