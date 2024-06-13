Old guard of Clovedale basketball courts pushing for upgrades

BALTIMORE — Historic pictures act as wallpaper inside the Cloverdale Park Field House; memorials to the men who've learned the game of basketball just outside the doors.

For Bill Harris and Rocky Garner, they're concerned the field house isn't getting the repairs it needs from Baltimore's Parks and Rec department.

"The building itself, the maintenance of the building and the response to the requests to get it fixed, its terrible," said Harris.

The members of the Cloverdale Athletic Club and Baltimore Basketball Association (AC/BBA) provide free camps to kids in the Penn North neighborhood.

"At least 55 years, giving back to the community, doing for the kids we know need help," said Harris.

While we were there talking with Harris and Garver, a kid came up, asking when camps are.

"We have classes saturday morning," said Harris.

"What time do they start," Garver asked.

"10:00," said Harris.

No sign up needed, no deposit taken, just a kid shooting around with his friends getting involved in some coaching.

The men giving back to the community that allowed them to love the game, asking for help.

"You know, history is here, everything is here we just want a little more support from the city. We're doing an icon job for the city pretty much free, we don't get paid, none of us has ever been on city payroll," said Garver.

The men are hoping to get some much needed upgrades to the facility.

"By homeless people, they come over, they break in the bathrooms, they screw it up, mess it up," said Harris.

They say it's been tough getting Parks and Rec out there.

When we talked to the department they said outside of routine maintenance, restroom doors were realigned and adjusted, key cores were replaced and new keys were provided.

Adding they repaired roof leaks in kitchen areas, fencing along basketball court, and painted office space.

Still, the guys who play here are concerned the issues haven't been resolved and they'll continue to deal with people destroying their bathrooms.