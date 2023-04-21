Offshore wind picks up steam

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — What was once the largest steel mill in America disappeared more than a decade ago, but a new industry powered by the wind is taking shape at Tradepoint Atlantic.

“It’s hallowed ground, because understanding that the work happening right here at Tradepoint Atlantic,” said Maryland Governor Wes Moore, “That this is going to be a foundation about making us the Offshore Wind Capital in America.”

Global clean energy developer Orsted announced it’s building a new assembly plant to help outfit an offshore wind farm that will create enough power to run 300,000 homes, while creating much-needed jobs in the process.

“On behalf of the 24,000 skilled craft construction workers who are represented by the Baltimore/DC Building & Construction Trades, I want to say, ‘We’re ready. We’re ready,’” said Baltimore Director Jermaine Jones.

The governor also signed the new POWER Act into law setting a goal to create enough offshore energy to power three million homes by the year 2031.

Its foundation at Sparrows Point builds upon its success over the last eight years.

Orsted’s assembly plant will join three dozen other companies at Tradepoint Atlantic, which all toll have produced 12,000 jobs.

“It’s hard to believe that we’re standing on the same site that literally helped build our country. The Liberty ships. The bridges,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, “And now we’re powering our future in a whole new and exciting way.”