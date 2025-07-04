Officials issue swimming advisory for portion of Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A recreational water advisory was issued yesterday for the portion of Rehoboth Beach at Rehoboth Avenue after testing found elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

The City of Rehoboth Beach said in a statement that "the beach remains open, but swimmers are advised to use caution and avoid prolonged periods in the water."

Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) was the agency to issue the swimming advisory "due to fecal indicator bacteria results" that were above the standard for swimming quality.

The people with the most risk for getting sick are those with compromised immune systems or certain medical conditions.

The advisory is set to expire just after 5:30 p.m. today.