Officer seriously injured after two-vehicle crash leaves police cruiser in flames in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 pm Friday near the intersection of Snouffer School Road and Flower Hill Way.

Authorities say a Montgomery County police cruiser was heading to an emergency call when it collided with another vehicle.

The cruiser caught fire with the officer trapped inside.

A responding officer was able to extinguish the fire and free the officer from the cruiser.

The officer is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.