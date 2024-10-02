Officer saves deer trapped in soccer net in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Not all heroes wear capes.
An Anne Arundel County Police officer saved a deer trapped in a soccer net at Peninsula Park Sunday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to Peninsula Park on Bay Ridge Road after getting reports of an injured an animal.
Once Corporal Sears arrived, he saw a large buck whose antlers became stuck in a soccer net at the park.
Sears carefully cut the net and after a few minutes, the deer was freed. The buck was unharmed and safely ran into the woods.
The entire rescue was captured on Sears' body-worn camera.
To watch the rescue, click below.
𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐬— Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) October 2, 2024
On Sunday, September 29, 2024, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Corporal Sears from the Southern District responded to… pic.twitter.com/u9y2zf6BEV