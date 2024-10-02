Officer saves deer trapped in soccer net in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Not all heroes wear capes.

An Anne Arundel County Police officer saved a deer trapped in a soccer net at Peninsula Park Sunday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to Peninsula Park on Bay Ridge Road after getting reports of an injured an animal.

Once Corporal Sears arrived, he saw a large buck whose antlers became stuck in a soccer net at the park.

Sears carefully cut the net and after a few minutes, the deer was freed. The buck was unharmed and safely ran into the woods.

The entire rescue was captured on Sears' body-worn camera.

To watch the rescue, click below.