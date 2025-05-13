Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Frederick County.

Authorities say a deputy was flagged down at 6:44 pm Monday evening in the 300 block of North Market Street in regard to a person experiencing a mental health crisis in the parking lot adjacent to Old Towne Tavern.

The male allegedly approached the trooper with a knife.

The deputy told the subject multiple times to drop the knife, but he did not comply.

Moments later, the deputy fired one shot and struck the subject.

Authorities recovered the knife from the scene and rendered aid to the subject before he was treated on the scene by EMS.

He was taken to an area trauma center and is said to be stable at this time.

The deputy was not injured during the encounter.

Officials say the Frederick County Police Department will be handling the criminal investigation.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General was contacted, but declined to respond.