Officer-involved shooting in Frederick leaves one man dead Saturday

Posted at 2:16 PM, Mar 05, 2023
FREDERICK, Md. — An officer-involved shooting in Frederick, Maryland left one man dead on Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 1500 block of North East Street to locate a man who was believed to be at that location.

When they arrived, they spoke with a person at the residence who stated the man was not there, police were still allowed inside to search for him.

Officers continued their search and found the man hiding in the bedroom closet and armed with a knife.

The man was instructed by police to drop the knife. According to police, the man then rapidly moved toward one of the officers with the knife held out in front of him. Two of the officers then discharged their weapons, striking the man.

Police alerted EMS and attempted life saving measures, but the man was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The knife was recovered and no officer was injured in the incident.

