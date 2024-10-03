Officer injured while trying to apprehend carjacking suspects in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Three teenagers are in police custody following an armed carjacking incident in Northeast Baltimore on October 1.

Police say the teens, all aged 17, allegedly approached a 21-year-old man while he was walking in the 3000 block of Frisby Street.

They revealed handguns to the victim, demanding his property.

All three teens then entered his vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers arrived and canvassed the area but couldn't find the car.

The next day, police were working a crime suspension detail and were made aware of a stolen car driving in the area of Frankford Avenue at Belair Road.

Officers found the car and tried to conduct a stop when the suspects tried to flee.

While attempting to flee, the suspects struck an occupied marked patrol vehicle head-on.

The officer involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three suspects were arrested following a brief foot chase in the 1600 block of Sherwood Avenue.

Two of the suspects were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center for processing. The third suspect was taken to Central Booking where he was charged as an adult with armed carjacking, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and armed robbery.