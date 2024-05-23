Officer in Prince George's County indicted for allegedly striking 80-year-old man with police cruiser

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Prince George's County police officer was indicted Thursday for allegedly striking an elderly man with a county-issued cruiser.

Officer Dexter Shin, 35, is accused of striking the victim, an 80-year-old man, back in March.

According to the State's Attorney's Office, after striking the victim, Shin removed him from the scene of the accident and took him to a local medical facility.

The indictment alleges Shin left the victim at a closed ambulance bay without alerting medical personnel and the police department.

Officials say the victim suffered a broken leg.

"We are pleased with the grand jury's decision to indictment this case, which we believe is appropriate based on the alleged actions of the officer. We remain committed to seeking justice for all without impartiality, while ensuring the protection of our most vulnerable citizens," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Shin was indicted on one count of misconduct in office.