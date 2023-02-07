Watch Now
Officer hospitalized after crash in Baltimore County

Posted at 6:28 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 18:28:15-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County Police officer was taken to a hospital after being involved in a crash early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:50 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue for a departmental crash.

When they arrived, they saw two vehicles had been involved in a collision, one being a police vehicle.

Police say the officer involved was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The other person involved did not report any injuries on the scene.

