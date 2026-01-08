Officer faces DUI, manslaughter charges after fatal crash kills court bailiff

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Prince George's County police officer has been indicted for his role in a fatal crash that happened last summer.

Anthony Coleman, 34, was off-duty at the time of the crash. He faces a number of charges including negligent manslaughter involving a vehicle, criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle, negligent homicide by auto while under influence, homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, driving or attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and handgun transport under the influence of alcohol.

The crash killed Carlton Herndon, a Prince George's County District Court bailiff.

According to Maryland State Police, Herndon was struck while trying to cross Route 301.

Herndon was driving a Nissan Maxima and was entering the northbound lanes of Route 301 when he was struck by a Ford F-250 truck.

The truck was driven by Coleman, who was traveling northbound on Route 301 near Missouri Avenue.

Police say speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Coleman refused medical treatment at the scene.