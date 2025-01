ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police announced Monday that an officer with the force has been charged for his involvement in a crash.

Authorities say the officer was driving a marked police car when it was involved in a hit-and-run property damage crash.

The officer, identified as Corporal Russell Ruehl, a five-year veteran of the force, was off-duty at the time of the crash.

He was charged on Monday and has been administratively suspended without pay pending an investigation.