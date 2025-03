PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An off-duty Prince George's County officer was charged for allegedly driving while impaired, early Saturday morning.

Officer Simeon Daramola was off-duty at the time, but was driving a marked police cruiser.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers with the Laurel City Police Department found Daramola and gave him DWI-related citations.

His police powers have been suspended.

Daramola joined the agency in 2023 and is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.