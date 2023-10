ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Va. — An Anne Arundel County police officer is facing charges for impaired driving.

Sergeant J. Redman was arrested on Saturday by an Allegheny County, Virginia Sheriff's deputy.

Redman is a 14-year veteran with the Anne Arundel County Police force and was assigned to the Bureau of Operations & Investigations.

He has been administratively suspended with pay pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.