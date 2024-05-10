"Of course, we can take him!"

BALTIMORE — Sending a baby off to preschool is a huge deal.

So many questions run through the minds of parents the night before the big day.

Will they share? Will the other three-year-olds be nice? Will the teachers be loving? What about potty training? Moms and dads are letting go for the first time, worried about being away from their babies.

Then there is Dean, a young gentleman of five from Grace, who shows us, "Of course," it can be done.

When Dean's mom, Kate McDermond, was looking for a preschool, she wanted to send him to Grace Preschool on North Charles Street. So, she asked the head of the school, Tami James, "Would you ever consider taking Dean?" Tami said, "Of course."

For the first time in its 60+ years of education, Grace was open to teaching a young man with Down syndrome. It has led to a community that has rallied around this family. Dean's presence has brought deep love into the classroom, where children learn about him, and Dean learns about them. The teacher says it’s something to see.

Because of this, Grace Preschool just received the School Inclusion of the Year Award from The Arc Baltimore.