O'Donnell Heights Boys and Girls Club awarded $95,000 for improvements

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Boys & Girls club is getting a facelift.

On Tuesday, organizers unveiled what the revamped O'Donnell Heights Boys and Girls Club will look like with a new side patio area, new signage, a wall mural and new lighting.

In all the club is getting $95,000 worth of improvements with funding coming from the state's community safety work grant program.

Senate President Bill Ferguson says the improvements will give people going to the club a better sense of security.

"What's beautiful here about what's happening in the Boys and Girls Club is that the investment that's being made the space, the environment, so that young people can feel like they're in the a place where they can be proud, they can be creative, they can feel like they can be themselves. That is what real safety is. You make them safe by doing things in the community, but you make them feel safe by getting a space that matters," Ferguson said.

The Boys and Girls Club is one of 18 organizations in the first district that got money from the grant program.

In all, more than $1.4 million will go toward improving the district.