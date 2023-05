ODENTON, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating how and why a 21-year-old driver crashed into a tree Friday.

Collin Anthony Acklin died following the overnight collision on Waugh Chapel Road near Haymeadow Court.

Police say he was headed westbound when his Chevy Camaro left the roadway and hit several trees.

No other vehicle were involved and no one else was injured.

The cause remains under investigation.