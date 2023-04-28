Odenton man charged for allegedly firing rifle at dirt bikers trespassing on private property

ODENTON, Md. — An Odenton man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly firing a rifle at some dirt bikers trespassing on private property.

Police say it happened Thursday night down a secluded dirt road, just south of Woodwardville.

In order to find the place officers needed help from their helicopter unit.

The property manager reportedly asked Ryan Christopher Gerald, 38, to assist in dealing with the trespassers.

Police say Gerald came armed with a rifle and confronted the dirt bikers, before firing off two shots.

The rounds apparently struck a bike. One of the dirt bikers sustained minor injuries during the incident, but not from gunfire.

Gerald remained on scene with the dirt bikers until police arrived. He was later taken into custody without further incident.