O'Connor Plumbing opens new training center in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. — A local plumbing business wants to keep plumbers in the industry and train new employees.

O'Connor Plumbing officially opened its new training center in Frederick County.

The company has been in the community for 70 years.

Employees say its a family company that provides opportunities for growth.

"I came in not knowing anything about plumbing, and with the great program that we have here, I was trained and put in my time and my dedication to work my way up and now I'm a technician out in the field running my own jobs," a former trainee said.

The goal is to give classroom time to everyone from first year apprentices to master plumbers and to grow their employees from within.