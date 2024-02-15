Ocean City police to end seasonal-officer program

OCEAN CITY, Md. — This summer will likely be the last time that Ocean City has seasonal police officers, marking the end of a "long-standing tradition."

The department has been trying to hire more full-time officers, since interest in the seasonal positions has gone down, a spokesperson said. Ten to fifteen years ago, the city hired more than 100 seasonal officers annually, but is now down to about 20 each year.

Ocean City Police is attributing the decline to nationwide police reforms and potential state changes to police certification. Meanwhile, the department says Ocean City is "growing and becoming a year-round destination."

The department said in a press release:

With the recent boost in off-season events and dwindling seasonal police officer interest, the Ocean City Police Department recognizes that we must shift our focus to full-time law enforcement help.

A spokesperson said the department will have 120 full-time officers this summer. Ten of those positions were added in the past two years.

The department noted: "Thousands of law enforcement officials around the country began their careers as seasonal police officers. For years, it was one of the most sought-after summer careers and internship opportunities with colleges and universities in the North East... The Seasonal Police Officer Program has created countless legacies for many of our own police officers and law enforcement professionals nationwide."