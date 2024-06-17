Watch Now
Ocean City hotels/motels launch "Find-a-Kid" program

Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 17, 2024

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City hotels and motels are offering a new program to help families with young children.

Guests can get a wrist band with individual information about the hotel/motel, so if a child gets lost, police or other officials can help reunite them with their family.

The hotels and motels are partnering with Ocean City police and Ocean City Beach Patrol on the initiative.

Police spokesperson Ashley Miller said lost children are "a common problem," with kids getting separated either on the beach or on the busy Boardwalk.

"A lot of our younger kids don't know mom's name, dad's name or phone number yet," she said, noting the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association pitched the idea, and that Virginia Beach has something similar.

