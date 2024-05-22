Number of blue crabs in Chesapeake Bay has decreased since 2023, survey says

The number of crabs in the Chesapeake Bay are decreasing, according to the Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey.

That survey, which was conducted by a joint effort between the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, estimates that the Chesapeake Bay currently inhabits 317 million blue crabs.

In 2023, the population was at 323 million.

The survey also says that the number of juvenile blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay has been below average for the past four years, but rose to 138 million juvenile crabs in 2024.

Officials say that blue crab reproduction is influenced by many factors such as oceanic conditions, available nursery habitat, predation, and other environmental impacts.

“An increase in juvenile recruitment is certainly welcome news, and the stock and population as a whole remains healthy,” said Maryland DNR Fishing and Boating Services Director Lynn Fegley. “However, the continued relatively low recruitment numbers warrant a closer look at our approach moving forward.”

With the survey being completed, the DNR will begin talking with the Blue Crab Industry Advisory Committee to provide input concerning management options for 2024 that promotes health and sustainability of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab population and its fisheries.

If you would like to see the results, you can find them here.