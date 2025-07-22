NTSB to hold three-day hearing on fatal plane collision at Ronald Regan Airport

BALTIMORE — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced it will hold a three-day investigative hearing on the Jan.29 collision between a regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport.

The two pilots, two flight attendants and 60 passengers aboard the American Airlines Flight 5342 were killed, along with the helicopter's three crew members.

The crash happened right over the Potomac River.

These hearings will be from July 30 through Aug. 1.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that it was a clear night and both the jet and helicopter were in a "standard flight pattern" at the time of the crash. Duffy added he believes the incident could have been prevented, but expressed confidence in flight safety.

The passenger jet was operated by PSA Airlines, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military said the Army helicopter, based in Virginia, was on a training flight when the collision occurred.

In response to the incident, Reagan National Airport issued a ground stop for all arriving and departing flights