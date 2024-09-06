Notes from the field: Ravens have questions, some filled in, some left blank

If the NFL is Gotham City and the Ravens are Batman, then this season would be the riddler.

After an offensive game plan by Todd Monken and company which completely went away from the run leaving fans and pundits alike flabbergasted in the AFC Championship, questions surrounding this team abound.

How would the o-line look after three proven vets walking out of the door? How would the defense look after losing the “Mad Scientist,” Mike Macdonald? How would Derrick Henry look in the backfield with Lamar and company?

On the first drive, one of those questions was answered with Derrick Henry punching in it for a TD after three penalties for illegal formation.

The Chiefs countered by mixing it up on a reverse to Xavier Worthy for a touchdown.

The Ravens O-Line left a lot to be desired. Chris Jones blew straight through Rosengarten, causing a sack, fumble, and recovery for the Chiefs.

The second quarter was all about field goals.

The Chiefs were up 13-10 at the half.

The Chiefs come out of the half, moving methodically down the field for another touchdown by Isiah Pacheco. The game was starting to look like a movie Ravens’ fans have seen too many times in theaters.

Score 20-10

After a questionable holding call on Tyler Linderbaum that erased a 29-yard scramble by Lamar, #8 scrambled on what seemed to be a dead play and found Isiash Likely for a ____touchdown.

Score 20-17

Cornerback Marlon Humprhey got burned as he thought he had help over the top. The rookie Xavier Worthy for a second touchdown.

Score 27-17

The Ravens march down the field for 3.

Score 27-20

The Ravens managed a big stop on defense and almost got an interception on a tipped pass, which Pat caught himself to prevent a game-changing turnover. Sound familiar?

The Ravens marched down the field and got to the red zone. Lamar missed Likely in the left corner of the endzone. On the following play, he missed Flowers wide open for a TD.

On 4th down for all the marbles, Lamar bought some time in the pocket and found Likely in the endzone for what would be a touchdown, but... his foot was out.

The Ravens fought hard in a loss.

Final Score: 27-20

It’s a long year, and it’s only week 1.

Both the offense and defense had big moments with some big misses.

The Ravens still have a lot of questions to answer. Some were filled in. Some were left blank.

However, they were a toe away from tying the game against the Super Bowl Champions.

What’s the cliche quote the former New England head coach used to say all the time? Onto next week.