Not your average traffic stop: Officers rescue baby deer in distress

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. — It's just another day on the job for officers in Anne Arundel County, but this might be one of their cutest traffic stops. They saved a baby deer injured on the side of the road.

Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Scali, Corporal Ganges, Corporal Eure, and Corporal Parker responded to the area of Arundel Mills Boulevard and Rotherham Drive.

On June 11, 2025, at approximately 1:40 p.m.

That's where they found the fawn. Officers used a fabric carrier to get the deer and brought it to a wildlife sanctuary in Howard County, where it can heal and grow up.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department thanked the person who called to alert them to the fawn, allowing them to save it.