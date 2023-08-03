Watch Now
Norwegian Cruise Line coming soon to Port of Baltimore

Posted at 2:18 PM, Aug 03, 2023
BALTIMORE — Next month will mark the debut of a new cruise option for Baltimore-area residents.

Norwegian Cruise Line will be departing from Baltimore for cruises this fall and winter, starting Sept. 1.

The Port of Baltimore is reminding residents that the prominent cruise line will be joining Royal Caribbean and Carnival soon.

Norwegian Cruise Line will offer trips aboard the Norwegian Sky to Canada and New England, and onboard the Norwegian Sun to Bermuda and Dominican Republic, according to the Port's website.

