Northrop Realty kicks off CARES Campaign with welcome home kits

HANOVER, Md. — One reality company is making sure the houses they sell are in good neighborhoods by giving back to the communities themselves.

Northrop Realty kicked off their CARES Campaign on Wednesday, packing food and welcome home kits with things like home essentials, cleaning products, toiletries, and snacks for the people who need them.

Northrop says it's the least they could do for the community they work in.

"We are lucky that we benefit and our clients are part of the community so this is our chance to give back to them," said CAO of Northrop Realty Jay Riley.

Northrop teamed up with United Way of Central Maryland to distribute kits.