North American Trade School moving to old K-Mart building off Wabash Ave

BALTIMORE — North American Trade School is moving on from Security Square Mall, and headed to Baltimore City.

By next spring the school will ease into a 55,000 square foot building at Northwest Plaza that used to be occupied by K-Mart.

The shopping center sits at the corner of Northern Parkway and Wabash Avenue, adjacent to the Social Security Administration.

North American Trade School previously operated out of the old Sears building at Security Square.

Founded in 1971, the accredited trade school is known for teaching labor skills in heating and air, electric, refrigeration, trucking, and welding.