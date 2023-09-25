Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

North American Trade School moving to old K-Mart building off Wabash Ave

North American Trade School
MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services<br/>
North American Trade School
Posted at 11:10 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 11:11:38-04

BALTIMORE — North American Trade School is moving on from Security Square Mall, and headed to Baltimore City.

By next spring the school will ease into a 55,000 square foot building at Northwest Plaza that used to be occupied by K-Mart.

The shopping center sits at the corner of Northern Parkway and Wabash Avenue, adjacent to the Social Security Administration.

North American Trade School previously operated out of the old Sears building at Security Square.

Founded in 1971, the accredited trade school is known for teaching labor skills in heating and air, electric, refrigeration, trucking, and welding.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices