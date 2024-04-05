Nonprofit to host series of career training days for displaced port workers

BALTIMORE — Looking for a job?

Maryland New Directions, a nonprofit providing specialized career training to people in and around Baltimore, has announced a series of free resume support and job assistance days to support workers displaced by the Key Bridge collapse.

From April through June, the group will host five free resume support and job assistance days at its Baltimore office, located at 2700 N. Charles Street, Ste. 200.

Each day will offer morning, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., and afternoon, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., sessions where job seekers can update resumes and apply for jobs.

Employers with immediate hiring needs will be on-site to conduct interviews.

To register, call 410-230-0630 to speak with a Maryland New Directions staff member.