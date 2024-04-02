Nonprofit offering scholarships to children of bridge worker victims

BALTIMORE — Kids' Chance of Maryland to has announced plans to offer scholarship opportunities to the qualified children of construction workers who lost their lives in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

The organization plans to contact the families of the workers to offer these scholarships when they are ready to pursue a higher education.

Kids Chance has provided scholarships to the children of Maryland's injured workers since 1996.

“Based on Governor Moore issuing a call to action over the weekend, Kids’ Chance of Maryland, Inc. (KCMD) realized we are in a unique position to help these families based on our current structure and jumped into action. We strongly believe that every student has the right to pursue their dreams through education," said Edgar Dodd III, incoming President of Kids’ Chance of Maryland.

The six victims of the bridge collapse were all employees of Brawner Builders and were described as humble and hardworking.

The Victims:



Alejandro Hernandez-Fuentes, 35, of Baltimore, Maryland; originally from Mexico Dorlian Ronial Castillo-Cabrera, 26, of Dundalk, Maryland; originally from Guatemala

Dorlian Castillo Cabrera

Miguel Luna, from El Salvador

Miguel Luna Maynor Suazo-Sandoval, 38, from Honduras

Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval Jose Mynor Lopez, 35, from Guatemala

All of the workers were filling potholes on the bridge when it collapsed.