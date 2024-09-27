Nonprofit group restores 15 abandoned homes into properties for teachers

BALTIMORE — Educators in Baltimore have a new place to stay.

On Thursday, the nonprofit community group ReBUILD Metro, along with other agencies, restored 15 of East Baltimore's vacant properties into affordable homes.

Located on the 600 block of East Biddle Street, these homes are designed to served Baltimore's educators and others looking for a communal living environment.

This area will be known as Teachers Square.

“When people drove down East Biddle Street and saw all of these abandoned properties, they probably thought that Johnston Square was this awful place,” said Regina Hammond, Executive Director of Rebuild Johnston Square Neighborhood Organization. “Now when they drive into our neighborhood, they can see what the people of Johnston Square have known for years: that Johnston Square is a great community with great people, and that it is well on its way to becoming a model for how neighbors can work together to change their communities.”

The 15 restored rowhomes were designed to provided an affordable, supportive community for early-career educators.

Each unit includes three private bedrooms, shared living rooms, kitchens and workspaces.