Nonprofit founder reflects on annual pajama and coat giveaway for holidays

BALTIMORE — The sounds of the season, a living room filled with Christmas pajamas and winter coats —this is Shirl Parnell's house every year leading up to the holidays.

"It's like a joy, excitement. It's a passion, it's my passion. I love what I do. I love to help people," Parnell said.

Parnell's getting ready for her annual pajama and coat giveaway. She started it through her caregiver support group, Coffee, Tea, and Me.

"My goal was just to encourage and empower the caregiver to say 'Hey guess what, you're not alone, we're here to care for you, support you, and encourage you,' but I never thought it was going to branch out to this level," Parnell said.

She started the nonprofit when she was caring for her mom 10 years ago. She suffered from Alzheimer's and Dementia until she passed away in 2020 during the pandemic.

"She would be packing up the PJs right now. What color is that, that baby, now this baby need it."

Parnell misses her mom every day but remembers how tough it is being a caregiver.

"Taxing, but it's the most rewarding job other than being a parent that you'll ever have and it's great."

Robert Davis belongs to the support group. He and his siblings have been caring for his 81-year-old mother, he took the lead in 2007.

"If one woman can take care of three children, three children can take care of one woman. That's her saying," Davis says.

In addition to supporting each other, Coffee Tea and Me plays a role in the community.

"A pair of PJs will keep a child comfortable, cozy, and relaxed."

They started their holiday giveaway five years ago and it's not just for the kids and often the caregivers in their lives.

"A lot of caregivers in this season are grieving and so we know we get those holiday blues but when I give back, and I empower someone else it makes me feel like a joy, a light bulb comes on and says well done."