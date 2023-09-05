Non-profit looking to cure pediatric cancer celebrates 25th anniversary

BALTIMORE — A major milestone for a non-profit looking to cure pediatric cancer.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels celebrated its 25th anniversary by awarding $25 million in research grants to groups across the country.

That includes millions of dollars for the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.

The goal of these donations is to help patients like 11-year-old Raiynie Clark.

"My hardest part was accessing my port and having all the pokes. Some days would go fast and some days there wasn't enough numbing cream in the world. That's when I told myself it takes sunshine and rain to make rainbow. It was raining pretty hard in my life. But thanks to the help of family friends, doctors, nurses and cute puppies at pet therapy. I started seeing rainbows of hope everywhere," Clark said.

Clark was declared cancer-free in 2021.

The ceremony at Hopkins ended with parents dipping their hands in paint and putting it on Hyundai cars.

Those cars then travel across the country to build awareness for the non-profit.