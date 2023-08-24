Watch Now
Non-profit 'Black Girls Vote' offers resources to mobilize voters

Posted at 11:34 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 23:34:26-04

BALTIMORE — With election year right around the corner, one non-profit is offering voting resources specifically to boost Black women.

Black Girls Vote held their annual Cocktails & ConvHERsations Wednesday night, with emphasis on the "her."

The goal is to mobilize voters on issues that mainly affect Black women.

"We wanted to create an event that non only is a beast but it's fun, it's exciting but also talk about issues such as policy. We know that Black women earn 67 cents on a dollar compared to white men, so how do we talk about economic empowerment. How do we advance the community but also make it fun, make it vibrant, make it energetic," Nykidra Robinson, founder of Black Girls Vote, said.

The event also featured a panel of local national Black women leaders discussing their careers and offering one-on-one wisdom and advice.

