No triple crown opportunity this year: Sovereignty won't compete in Preakness

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will not compete in the Preakness Stakes.

"We received a call today from trainer Bill Mott," said Mike Rogers, the Executive Vice President of The Stronach Group. "Bill informed us they would point toward the Belmont Stakes."

A triple crown is when a horse wins at all three of the big races in the same year, the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes.

Sovereignty beat out the favorite Journalism to win at Churchill Downs over the weekend.

"We extend our congratulations to the connections of Sovereignty and respect their decision," said Rogers. "We continue to see the excitement building toward the milestone celebration of the 150th Preakness Stakes, and we look forward to an incredible weekend of world-class racing and entertainment."

The Preakness will be held at Pimlico Racetrack on Saturday, May 17th.