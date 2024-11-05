No time to celebrate win against Broncos, Bengals right around the corner

BALTIMORE — It's a quick turnaround for the Ravens—one day after their blowout win against the Denver Broncos.

They're locked in and ready for another heated division matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens had a walk-through today to prep for Thursday night's matchup.

It's their first Thursday night game since the season opener. The condensed week has always raised questions surrounding players' health and safety.

Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey spoke about the challenges that come with having games separated by only 4 days.

"Yeah, it's hard. A lot of mental work but really big on the body... Get extra days off."

The last time these teams played, it was the Ravens most thrilling win of the season. Beating the Bengals 41-38 in overtime.

These teams play again Thursday at 8:15 at the bank.

Ravens fans can watch the game WMAR-2 on Thursday night.

