No swim advisory for some Maryland beaches after reports of medical waste washing ashore

MARYLAND — Maryland State Parks announced a no swim advisory for some Maryland beaches following reports of medical waste washing ashore along the Maryland coast.

In a post on X Sunday afternoon, Park Services says beaches like Assateague State Park have received ocean activity restrictions.

“Assateague State Park, along with other beaches along the Maryland coast, is experiencing a significant amount of medical waste washing onshore. Access to the ocean will be restricted at this time. No swimming, wading, surfing, or any activities in the ocean are permitted.”

Currently, officials haven’t specified what the medical waste is.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.

