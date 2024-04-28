No Struggle No Success' class of 2024 just stepped into a new life

BALTIMORE — The 2024 graduating class of No Struggle No Success's reentry program just walked across the stage yesterday.

The joyous occasion took place in the Baltimore Ballroom at the historic Lexington Market.

To achieve grad status, participants had to maintain a 60% participation rate in the home plan of services program, 50% in the Restorative Justice Workshops, and 90% in favorable report outcomes.

The program lengths for each person varied between six to eighteen months.

During their time, the class of 2024 went through classes that addressed trigger management, addiction, mental/behavioral health, social media etiquette, job training, and strategies on how to functionally reunite with their families.