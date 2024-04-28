Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

No Struggle No Success' class of 2024 just stepped into a new life

No Struggle No Success’ graduating class of 2024 for its reentry program just walked across the stage yesterday. The joyous occasion took place in the Baltimore Ballroom at the historic Lexington Market.
Posted at 7:06 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 19:09:33-04

BALTIMORE — The 2024 graduating class of No Struggle No Success's reentry program just walked across the stage yesterday.

The joyous occasion took place in the Baltimore Ballroom at the historic Lexington Market.

To achieve grad status, participants had to maintain a 60% participation rate in the home plan of services program, 50% in the Restorative Justice Workshops, and 90% in favorable report outcomes.

The program lengths for each person varied between six to eighteen months.

During their time, the class of 2024 went through classes that addressed trigger management, addiction, mental/behavioral health, social media etiquette, job training, and strategies on how to functionally reunite with their families.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices