No injuries in early morning fire in Baltimore County

11 adults and 7 children displaced after an early morning apartment fire
ESSEX — 18 people are displaced, after an early morning fire at Kings Mill Apartments.

The Baltimore County Fire Department says the call for an apartment fire with rescue came in at 12:02 a.m. Friday morning. Crews could see heavy fire showing as they arrived on the scene and multiple people hanging from the windows.

EMS Captain Len Stewart says one person jumped from a window but was uninjured and was not transported to the hospital. Captain Stewart contributes it to "the ground being wet and the grace of God." In all, 11 adults and 7 children were displaced. None were injured or taken to the hospital.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Captain Stewart says the cause of the fire was an electrical strip on the first floor. Three apartments are uninhabitable. The top two have smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross has been notified. Kings Mill Apartments has several vacant apartments to house those impacted until the Red Cross can place them.

