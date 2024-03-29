'No Drone Zone' established in airspace around Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — A "No Drone Zone" has been established in the airspace surrounding the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse.

This will be enforced during the recovery and salvage operations.

“The FBI's message is simple: all drones are to stay away from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. This is to ensure the safety of all first responders and crews in the area as well as to not interfere with their work," said William J. DelBagno, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Baltimore Field Office.

Violators will face federal charges.

"It is harmful to the recovery operations and it is illegal," DelBagno added.

The Federal Aviation Administration implemented a Temporary Flight Restriction after the collapse. This extends for three miles in radius, from the center of the bridge and from the surface, including 1,500 feet above ground level.

Officials will be actively monitoring the area for illegal drone use. They've already responded to multiple incidents over the past few days.