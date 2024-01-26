No 'Bad Blood' for Ravens Swiftie who created her own AFC North Champions gear

We're in our football era and hoping Sunday will be "The Best Day" for Ravens Fans.

Laura Goldstein has a message for the Buffalo Bills after they lost to the Ravens, "Look what you made me do."

The day after the loss she decided to combine two of her favorite things: the Baltimore Ravens and Taylor Swift.

Eras Designs takes the iconic Eras Tour design and inserts the Baltimore Ravens into it. Lamar Jackson is front and center in Taylor Swift's spot with teammates filling in the other boxes.

"I am literally at a loss for words. My heart is so happy that the two things I love most in the world colliding at the same time. I'd say this probably is my Super Bowl. Though I am actually very excited for the Ravens to go to the Super Bowl," says Goldstein.

You can get shirts, sweatshirts, blankets, and posters with the design.

She is hoping to run into Taylor Swift at the game on Sunday and that the singer can "Shake It Off" when the Ravens beat her boyfriend's team.

She plans to make updated merchandise after the game on Sunday.