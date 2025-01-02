Nine Ravens voted to the Pro Bowl, most of any team in the NFL

BALTIMORE — The Ravens lead the league in number of players voted to the Pro Bowl this year with nine.

It's the most Pro Bowlers they've had since 2019 when they tied the record with 13.

The Detroit Lions have the second-most Pro Bowlers with seven and the Minnesota Vikings (six), Philadelphia Eagles (six), Kansas City Chiefs (five) and Dallas Cowboys (five) are the other teams with at least five Pro Bowlers.

The NFL announced Thursday morning that S Kyle Hamilton, RB Derrick Henry, FB Patrick Ricard and ILB Roquan Smith were named AFC starters, while WR Zay Flowers, CB Marlon Humphrey, QB Lamar Jackson, C Tyler Linderbaum and DT Nnamdi Madubuike were also selected to represent the conference.

Zay Flowers is the first Ravens wide receiver to be named a Pro Bowler.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games take place in Orlando on February 2. Players compete in a skills competition, as well as a flag football game, coached by Peyton and Eli Manning.

Four teams not represented are the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints. They could end up with players participating as replacements.

Additionally, TE Mark Andrews, ILB Chris Board (special teams), G Daniel Faalele, LS Nick Moore, T Ronnie Stanley, K Justin Tucker and OLB Kyle Van Noy were voted as Pro Bowl alternates.