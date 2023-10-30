11 injured after crash involving school bus in Talbot County

EASTON, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a school bus crash that happened early Monday morning in Talbot County.

Just before 8:00 a.m., Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the area of MD 328 for the crash.

Police say a KIA Sportage didn't stop at a stop sign at a four-way intersection and crashed into the side of the bus.

Nine children on the Caroline County Public Schools bus, along with the bus driver, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The juvenile driver of the KIA was also taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

All parents of the children involved in the crash have been contacted.

Charges are pending depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.