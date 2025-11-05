BEL AIR, Md. — Teamed up with a former network news correspondent known for taking down sexual predators, investigators in Harford County set up a monthlong sting and found no shortage of takers.

“We had one of our investigators posing as a 14-year-old girl doing something as innocent as seeking, offering babysitting services and she had many, many men contact her,” said Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, “Not one was interested in a babysitter. They were all sexually suggestive, coming on to her and trying to make these arrangements to meet up.”

Watch as investigators in Harford County went undercover to as minors to make arrests Nine arrested in child sex sting





Police say Charles Robert Schmidt fell for the bait.

“72 years old from Cecil County, and has a… as I understand it… a grandchild, I believe it’s a daughter about the same age of who he thought he was talking to---a 14-year-old girl,” Gahler told us, “He had taken his E.D. medicine. He had stopped and got alcohol and condoms.His intention was clear.”



As was that of 38-year-old Nicholas Fountain who, according to police, owns a pair of daycares just outside of Philadelphia.

“We had to move on him early, because he was so anxious,” explained the sheriff, “His wife was out of town. He was trying to arrange an encounter with a 14-year-old boy.”

Some of the suspects actually traveled to Harford County believing they would hook up with minors, while others crossed a line when they encouraged them to share nude photos.



The ‘Nasty Nine’ could become the ‘Evil Eleven’ since police may yet bring charges against two other men nabbed in the sting, and they encourage people to take a good look at their mugshots since there’s a high probability that they may have committed similar acts in the past.

“Generally, criminals aren’t caught, no matter what the crime is, criminals aren’t caught the first time they do it,” said Gahler, “Police are good.We’re not that good.”