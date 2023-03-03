Nicole Thornes went from an officer of the law to an officer of compassion

BERLIN, Md. — Gabby and Luke are so proud of their mommy. They rooted for her to pursue her dream of becoming a police officer.

Nicole Thornes wanted a lifetime of serving and consoling. However, life twisted those plans.

Now instead of leading with her badge, she leads with her heart.

First, she started a family. Then she started her career. She joined the Ocean City Police Department as a bike patrol officer, then went to Salisbury.

While on a training exercise she fell and at first, she thought it was her shoulder.

But it hurt all the way down to her trigger finger. Doctors would tell her she broke her neck.

The department would tell her it was over. Crushed, because this is all she ever want to do with her life.

Then her Pop-pop took ill and she took care of him, escorting him to heaven. She decided she would become a funeral director then became a death doula.

Like hospice only without medicine. She comforts and cares for those in their darkest days, just like being a police officer.

It has been 10 years since her forced retirement and Nicole has written a book, “Daddy’s Home.”

It is an emotional read of what it's like to be in a police officer's family.

It details what the children go through, what friends and family go through, how they struggle but together they learn to turn the next page on the calendar.

Thornes has her own business called Positive Passing. Her book is also available on Amazon.