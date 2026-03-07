NFL looking to partner with DMV businesses ahead of the 2027 draft

BALTIMORE — The NFL Draft is coming to Washington D.C. in 2027 and the NFL is looking to partner with businesses in the DMV area to help support the production of the event.

"This procurement program is an opportunity for local, small, and underrepresented businesses to gain exposure to subcontracting opportunities related to the 2027 NFL Draft and provide networking and capacity building for all accepted businesses," the NFL said in a press release.

NFL officials say businesses looking to join must be in good standing with the Washington D.C. Secretary of State and be headquartered in one of the following counties/districts:



District of Columbia

Maryland Counties: Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's

Virginia Jurisdictions: Alexandria City, Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford, Warren

They must also provide an NFL recognized national or local business certification.

To apply, click here.