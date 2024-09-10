Newly nominated Baltimore County Fire Chief returns home to Maryland after stint in Florida

TOWSON, Md. — It appears Baltimore County found its new fire chief in Florida.

On Tuesday Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski nominated Joseph W. Dixon to head the fire department.

Dixon recently resigned as fire chief in Ganiesville, Florida, after spending three years at the helm.

The nearly 30 year fire vet is no stranger to Maryland, in fact he was born here, and served 25 years with Howard County Fire and Rescue, reaching the rank of operations chief, before retiring in 2018.

If approved by the county council, Dixon would become Baltimore County's first Black fire chief.

He would replace Interim Chief Scott Ebbert who took over after former chief Joanne Rund retired in July.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as the next leader for the Baltimore County Fire Department,” said Dixon. “I am confident that my new teammates will provide me with the support needed to hit the ground running and continue this department’s legacy of excellent service. Baltimore County residents deserve an all-hazards response organization that prioritizes safety. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure that we can meet the ongoing mission and achieve a collective vision. A vision of a community centered department known for service excellence.”