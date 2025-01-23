Newly-formed community group looks to revitalize stretch of Reisterstown Road

PIKESVILLE, Md. — This busy stretch of Reisterstown Road runs right through the heart of Pikesville. And the community wants to revitalize it.

Like many communities, the businesses in this town were hit hard by the pandemic.

“That was, of course, incredibly tough on a business community that is already, and was, facing a lot of economic hardship,” says Beth Rheingold, president, of the Greater Baltimore Chamber of Commerce. “Some businesses, the ownership decided to just go into early retirement. But other businesses closed.”

So, The Greater Baltimore Chamber of Commerce, 1,000 Friends of Pikesville, and the Pikesville Armory Foundation have formed the Pikesville Downtown Partnership. Their goal? Revitalization. Carrying out years of Baltimore County planning.

“So, when you say busy and bustling, it is, because a highway drives straight through our town, which is really unusual, and it is a challenge,” Rheingold says.

And they want you to stop and shop.

“What the restaurants and businesses need is for people to slow down,” she says. “We want people to stop. We want pedestrians to come back to Pikesville.”

Beautification is the name of the game. Murals, park benches, signage and more. Come spring, a fresh and cohesive look.

“We're gonna rebrand Pikesville,” Rheingold says.

That includes pedestrian-friendly walkways and additional parking.

“We really want people to be able to just zip in, park, do their shopping, stay awhile, get to know Pikesville,” she says.

The old armory turning into a community hub is another boost to the business district.

And people will have a chance to give their input on all of it. Several community meetings are in the works. You can find out more here.